Lendlease Director Bolsters Stake with Market Purchase

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group has disclosed a change in Director Anthony Peter Lombardo’s interest in the company, revealing an on-market purchase of 15,000 ordinary stapled securities, thereby increasing his direct holdings to 152,130. The transaction took place on 30 May 2024, with each security valued at $6.0196. There were no changes reported in Lombardo’s indirect holdings, which include various deferred and performance rights.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.