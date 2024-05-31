News & Insights

Lendlease Director Bolsters Stake with Market Purchase

May 31, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group has disclosed a change in Director Anthony Peter Lombardo’s interest in the company, revealing an on-market purchase of 15,000 ordinary stapled securities, thereby increasing his direct holdings to 152,130. The transaction took place on 30 May 2024, with each security valued at $6.0196. There were no changes reported in Lombardo’s indirect holdings, which include various deferred and performance rights.

