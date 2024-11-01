News & Insights

Stocks

LendingClub Corp.: No Mine Safety Concerns, But Other Risks Remain

November 01, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendingclub Corp. (LC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Manufacturing category.

Lendingclub Corp. does not face any mine safety disclosures, indicating that this particular risk factor is not applicable to their business operations. This suggests that the company does not engage in activities related to mining or similar industries where safety disclosures would be mandatory. As a result, this risk factor does not pose any direct threat or concern to the financial stability or regulatory compliance of Lendingclub Corp. However, it remains crucial for stakeholders to focus on other pertinent risk areas that may impact the company.

The average LC stock price target is $16.29, implying 14.88% upside potential.

To learn more about Lendingclub Corp.’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.