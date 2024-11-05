Legend Power Systems Issues New Stock Options

Legend Power Systems (TSE:LPS) has released an update.

Legend Power Systems has announced the issuance of 5,200,000 incentive stock options to its executives and employees, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. These options, which are part of the company’s strategy to enhance corporate performance, will be exercisable until 2029 at a price of $0.22 per option.

