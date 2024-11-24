News & Insights

Stocks

Legacy Minerals Starts Drilling at Bauloora Project

November 24, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has commenced diamond drilling at the Bauloora Au-Ag Epithermal Project in New South Wales, targeting promising outcropping epithermal veins and geochemical anomalies. The drilling, part of a $15 million joint venture with Newmont, aims to explore previously unrecognized areas with potential gold, silver, and base metal deposits. As activity ramps up at Bauloora, the company is also advancing its other projects, including Fontenoy and Thomson.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.