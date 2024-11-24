Legacy Minerals Starts Drilling at Bauloora Project

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has commenced diamond drilling at the Bauloora Au-Ag Epithermal Project in New South Wales, targeting promising outcropping epithermal veins and geochemical anomalies. The drilling, part of a $15 million joint venture with Newmont, aims to explore previously unrecognized areas with potential gold, silver, and base metal deposits. As activity ramps up at Bauloora, the company is also advancing its other projects, including Fontenoy and Thomson.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.