Legacy Minerals Reports Strong Exploration Results in NSW

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has reported promising exploration results across its NSW projects, revealing high-grade mineralization in several locations, including antimony-gold at the Drake Project and silver-zinc-gold at the Bauloora Project. The company is advancing drilling programs with joint venture partners, targeting significant anomalies such as the PGE soil anomaly at the Fontenoy Project and a porphyry copper-gold target at Glenlogan. Legacy Minerals continues to strengthen its exploration efforts with strategic partnerships, aiming to unlock the potential of its mineral-rich portfolio.

