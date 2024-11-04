News & Insights

Legacy Iron Ore Raises $22 Million Through Entitlement Offer

November 04, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has successfully completed the institutional component of its Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, raising A$22.15 million. The retail portion, aiming to gather an additional A$2.09 million, is set to open soon, offering shareholders a chance to expand their investment. This move reflects strong support from major shareholders and aims to bolster the company’s financial standing.

