Legacy Iron Ore Raises $22 Million Through Entitlement Offer

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has successfully completed the institutional component of its Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, raising A$22.15 million. The retail portion, aiming to gather an additional A$2.09 million, is set to open soon, offering shareholders a chance to expand their investment. This move reflects strong support from major shareholders and aims to bolster the company’s financial standing.

