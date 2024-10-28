News & Insights

Legacy Iron Ore Entitlement Offer Aims to Raise $24M

October 28, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase an additional 2 shares for every 7 they own, at $0.011 each, aiming to raise approximately $24.2 million. This move provides an opportunity for retail shareholders to apply for extra shares under a shortfall offer, highlighting the company’s strategy to bolster its financial standing. Investors should note the speculative nature of this investment, suggesting careful consideration before participating.

