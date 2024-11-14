Legacy Education reports Q1 EPS 21c vs. 11c last year

Reports Q1 revenue $14.0M vs $10.4M last year. Student population of 2,539, 25.4% higher than1Q24. “We are pleased to report results for our First Quarter 2025, which underscore Legacy Education’s (LGCY) commitment to delivering high-quality educational experiences,” said CEO LeeAnn Rohmann. “Our record first quarter performance reflects our strategic growth initiatives and dedication to empowering individuals through transformative learning. We remain focused on expanding our reach and enhancing the value we provide to our students, partners and shareholders.”

