Legacy Education initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg

Ladenburg initiated coverage of Legacy Education (LGCY) with a Buy rating and $8.20 price target The company is positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for healthcare and technical training, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Legacy operates in the for-profit post-secondary education sector, focusing on healthcare, medical technology, and business programs. The company’s acquisitions have broadened its career-oriented program offerings and strengthened its ability to align with labor market demands, contends Ladenburg.

