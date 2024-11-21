Leading Holdings Faces Compliance Hurdle After Director Resignation

Leading Holdings Group Limited (HK:6999) has released an update.

Leading Holdings Group Limited faces a compliance challenge following the resignation of independent non-executive director Ms. Liang Yunxing, who stepped down to focus on other business ventures. Her departure leaves the company short of the required number of independent directors to fulfill Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The company is actively seeking a replacement to meet regulatory obligations.

