Leadership Transition at ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited Class H (HK:1461) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ZHONGTAI FUTURES Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Liu Qingbin from his roles as executive director and general manager, effective November 28, 2024, to focus on personal affairs. In the interim, Mr. Liu Yunzhi, the deputy general manager, will assume the responsibilities until a new appointment is made. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Liu Qingbin’s contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:1461 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.