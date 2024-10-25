News & Insights

Leadership Transition at CBAK Energy Technology

October 25, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

CBAK Energy Technology ( (CBAT) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 24, 2024, Mr. Yunfei Li stepped down as CEO and President of the Company for personal reasons, paving the way for Mr. Zhiguang Hu to take the helm. With a long-standing history in the sales and marketing departments since 2004, Mr. Hu has been instrumental in boosting the Company’s battery business revenues. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him a promising choice to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.

