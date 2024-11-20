News & Insights

Markets
TECH

Leader Life Sciences Inks Deal To Distribute Bio-Techne's Portfolio Of Products Across GCC Countries

November 20, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced Wednesday a partnership with Leader Life Sciences under which Leader Life Sciences will become a distributor of Bio-Techne's portfolio of innovative products across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Bio-Techne said Leader Life Sciences' extensive distribution network and industry expertise paired with Bio-Techne's innovative portfolio will be the ideal combination to catalyze advances in science and medicine in the region.

Under the agreement, Leader Life Sciences will distribute products, including antibodies, proteins, immunoassay kits, enzymes, small molecules, proteomic analysis instruments, and spatial biology tools, to biopharma companies, laboratories, hospitals, and universities in the GCC region.

Founded in 2020, Leader Life Sciences is a scientific solutions provider dedicated to empowering the research and diagnostic community in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It serving as a catalyst for innovation and collaborate with private and public research centers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities to bring scientific visions to life.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TECH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.