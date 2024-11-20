Leader Life Sciences Inks Deal To Distribute Bio-Techne's Portfolio Of Products Across GCC Countries

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced Wednesday a partnership with Leader Life Sciences under which Leader Life Sciences will become a distributor of Bio-Techne's portfolio of innovative products across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Bio-Techne said Leader Life Sciences' extensive distribution network and industry expertise paired with Bio-Techne's innovative portfolio will be the ideal combination to catalyze advances in science and medicine in the region.

Under the agreement, Leader Life Sciences will distribute products, including antibodies, proteins, immunoassay kits, enzymes, small molecules, proteomic analysis instruments, and spatial biology tools, to biopharma companies, laboratories, hospitals, and universities in the GCC region.

Founded in 2020, Leader Life Sciences is a scientific solutions provider dedicated to empowering the research and diagnostic community in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It serving as a catalyst for innovation and collaborate with private and public research centers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities to bring scientific visions to life.

