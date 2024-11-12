Leader Environmental Eyes Sale of AIWater Group

Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd. (SG:LS9) has released an update.

Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd. has entered into a non-binding term sheet to potentially sell its stakes in AIWater Group, comprising AIWater and UG Water, to a consortium. The deal involves the disposal of 70% of AIWater and 50% of UG Water, which specializes in AI technology for wastewater management. This move could reshape the company’s portfolio and impact its market position.

