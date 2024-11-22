Lawmakers planning bill to make app stores verify users’ ages, WaPo reports

Two Congressional Republicans are preparing an age verification bill that puts the onus for age verification on app store operators, boosting Meta‘s (META) campaign to make Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) verify users’ ages, The Washington Post’s Cristiano Lima-Strong and Cat Zakrewski report.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on META:
- Meta Platforms exec sells $499.8K in common stock
- Decline at Elon Musk’s X Could Benefit Threads Owner Meta Platforms (META)
- Apple (AAPL) Seeks Dismissal of Antitrust Lawsuit Over Smartphone Monopoly
- Meta debuts AI backgrounds, HD video calls, more for Messenger Calling
- StockTok: Meta fined in India and Europe for antitrust violations
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.