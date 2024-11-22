News & Insights

Lawmakers planning bill to make app stores verify users’ ages, WaPo reports

November 22, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Two Congressional Republicans are preparing an age verification bill that puts the onus for age verification on app store operators, boosting Meta‘s (META) campaign to make Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) verify users’ ages, The Washington Post’s Cristiano Lima-Strong and Cat Zakrewski report.

