Laureate Education To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) Friday announced a new share buyback of up to $100 million.

The company plans to fund the buyback using available cash and revolving credit facility. It has completed its previous share repurchase program of up to $100 million in February this year.

Laureate Education has returned nearly $3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases, cash distributions and dividends since 2019.

