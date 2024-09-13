News & Insights

Markets
LAUR

Laureate Education To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

September 13, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) Friday announced a new share buyback of up to $100 million.

The company plans to fund the buyback using available cash and revolving credit facility. It has completed its previous share repurchase program of up to $100 million in February this year.

Laureate Education has returned nearly $3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases, cash distributions and dividends since 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.