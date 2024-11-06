Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Secures H Share Repurchase Mandate

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2488) has released an update.
Launch Tech Co. Ltd. has obtained a general mandate to repurchase up to 10% of its H shares, as approved in its recent annual and class meetings. This move allows the company to adjust its capital structure according to market conditions, potentially boosting its stock value and shareholder returns. The company is also in the process of notifying creditors in compliance with the legal provisions regarding capital reduction.
