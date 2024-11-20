Latitude 66 Limited Cancels Statement, Seeks New Quotation

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:LAT) has released an update.

Latitude 66 Limited has announced the cancellation of a previous statement due to incorrect information. The company is applying for the quotation of new securities, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and compliance with ASX Listing Rules. Investors should stay tuned for further updates as the firm clarifies its position.

