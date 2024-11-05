Latham Group reports Q3 EPS 5c, consensus 6c

Reports Q3 revenue $150.5M, consensus $152.3M. Commenting on the results, Scott Rajeski, president and CEO, said, “We continued to execute well within a difficult industry environment, increasing awareness and adoption of fiberglass pools and automatic safety covers, gaining production efficiencies, and controlling costs, while investing in initiatives to drive future growth. Third quarter sales performance benefited from our leadership in fiberglass pools, which have been gaining share in the in-ground pool market and are increasingly recognized by consumers for their superior quality and cost benefits, fast and easy installation and eco-friendly attributes compared to concrete pools. Our year-to-date fiberglass pool sales are tracking to reach approximately 75% of our total in-ground pool sales in 2024, in line with our expectations. Third quarter results included an approximate two-month contribution from the acquisition of our exclusive dealer for automatic safety covers in 29 states, Coverstar Central, which closed in early August. With key integration activities completed, we are moving forward with a unified sales and marketing strategy designed to accelerate the sales growth of this product line, which provides unparalleled safety and offers significant operating cost savings to the homeowners.”

