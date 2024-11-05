News & Insights

Stocks
SWIM

Latham Group narrows FY24 revenue view to $500M-$510M from $495M-$525M

November 05, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $512.39M. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $77M-$83M from $75M-$85M. Sees FY24 capital expenditures $18M-$22M. “Our year-to-date performance reflects Latham’s market leadership position across our product portfolio and demonstrates our company’s resilience in the face of a significant decline in new pool starts. The growth strategies we are executing, with particular emphasis on fiberglass conversion and automatic safety cover adoption and gaining market share in the Sand States, together with strategic acquisition opportunities, position us to continue to outperform the industry,” Rajeski concluded.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SWIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.