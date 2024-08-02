The Latest Analyst Ratings For Vericel

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vericel, presenting an average target of $56.4, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.55% increase from the previous average price target of $55.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vericel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $56.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Buy $55.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, specialized in various therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts). The company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Vericel's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -7.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vericel's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vericel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vericel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

