The Latest Analyst Ratings For Applied Optoelectronics

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.93% from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Applied Optoelectronics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Announces Outperform $17.00 - Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 David Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Applied Optoelectronics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Optoelectronics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Applied Optoelectronics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Applied Optoelectronics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Applied Optoelectronics Better

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

Applied Optoelectronics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Applied Optoelectronics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Optoelectronics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -60.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Optoelectronics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Optoelectronics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Applied Optoelectronics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

