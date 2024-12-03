LastPass announces partnership with TD SYNNEX, no terms

LastPass, a leader in password and identity management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX (SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership simplifies the purchasing process for IT resellers and managed service providers MSPs in North America by offering streamlined access to LastPass’ solutions through TD SYNNEX’s trusted distribution network. With growing concerns around cybersecurity and identity protection, the ability to offer trusted, easy-to-implement credential management solutions is a key differentiator. This collaboration offers resellers and MSPs a more streamlined path to delivering secure, reliable password and identity management solutions to their clients. By simplifying and optimizing the purchasing process, resellers and MSPs can more effectively meet the rising demand for a secure, seamless user experience for partners and their user base.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.