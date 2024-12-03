News & Insights

Stocks

LastPass announces partnership with TD SYNNEX, no terms

December 03, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

LastPass, a leader in password and identity management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX (SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership simplifies the purchasing process for IT resellers and managed service providers MSPs in North America by offering streamlined access to LastPass’ solutions through TD SYNNEX’s trusted distribution network. With growing concerns around cybersecurity and identity protection, the ability to offer trusted, easy-to-implement credential management solutions is a key differentiator. This collaboration offers resellers and MSPs a more streamlined path to delivering secure, reliable password and identity management solutions to their clients. By simplifying and optimizing the purchasing process, resellers and MSPs can more effectively meet the rising demand for a secure, seamless user experience for partners and their user base.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.