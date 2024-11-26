Laser Photonics says transitioning to parent-subsidiary structure

Laser Photonics (LASE) announced that it will officially be transitioning into an Operational Holding Company with wholly-owned subsidiaries under the name “LASE Holdings.” LASE Holdings will be based out of a corporate office in Lake Mary, Florida. In connection with the recent acquisition of Control Micro Systems, Inc. by LPC, the company is starting to undergo a reorganization into targeted market divisions. This move supports LPC’s broad diversification strategy, expanding into traditional markets and targeting high-growth sectors to unlock greater opportunities and enhance resilience. The projected subsidiaries under LASE Holdings are Laser Photonics, CMS Laser, Control Micro Systems, LP Semiconductor, 3D AXS and LP Media Group. Markets of focus are: eco-friendly laser cleaning, industrial material processing, medical & pharmaceutical systems, semiconductor and flat-panel display processing systems, additive manufacturing, full-service marketing agency and government and defense laser systems. ..The planned reorganization is poised to contribute to growing shareholder value as it is expected to strengthen LPC’s financial performance and foster greater resilience in evolving markets. Leveraging extensive expertise in bringing innovative laser technology from concept to revenue-generating industrial products, LASE Holdings is ready to drive long-term value by improving profitability, expanding market share, and elevating the company’s reputation in key sectors.

