Larvotto Secures Antimony Offtake and Funding Boost

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Larvotto Resources Limited has secured a key offtake agreement with Wogen Resources Limited for its antimony concentrate from the Hillgrove Project, bolstered by a US$4 million prepayment facility from Xcelsior. This funding supports Larvotto’s exploration expansion and completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study. The company is now exploring opportunities for a gold concentrate offtake deal.
For further insights into AU:LRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departing Philadelphia Sports Arena
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) Is Number Seven
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.