Larvotto Secures Antimony Offtake and Funding Boost

Larvotto Resources Limited has secured a key offtake agreement with Wogen Resources Limited for its antimony concentrate from the Hillgrove Project, bolstered by a US$4 million prepayment facility from Xcelsior. This funding supports Larvotto’s exploration expansion and completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study. The company is now exploring opportunities for a gold concentrate offtake deal.

