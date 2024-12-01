News & Insights

Larvotto Secures Antimony Offtake and Funding Boost

December 01, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has secured a key offtake agreement with Wogen Resources Limited for its antimony concentrate from the Hillgrove Project, bolstered by a US$4 million prepayment facility from Xcelsior. This funding supports Larvotto’s exploration expansion and completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study. The company is now exploring opportunities for a gold concentrate offtake deal.

