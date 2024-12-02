Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: Li Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) 40.48% +0.48, Childrens Place (PLCE) 11.34% +0.42, Lightbridge (LTBR) 8.18% +0.40, Symbiotic (SYM) 3.41% +0.37, Poet Technologies (POET) 32.98% +0.22, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) 101.30% +0.21, AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) 34.84% +0.20, Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) 1.23% +0.19, Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) 2.61% +0.17, and Tesla (TSLA) 0.41% +0.16.

