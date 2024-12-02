Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: Li Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) 40.48% +0.48, Childrens Place (PLCE) 11.34% +0.42, Lightbridge (LTBR) 8.18% +0.40, Symbiotic (SYM) 3.41% +0.37, Poet Technologies (POET) 32.98% +0.22, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) 101.30% +0.21, AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) 34.84% +0.20, Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) 1.23% +0.19, Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) 2.61% +0.17, and Tesla (TSLA) 0.41% +0.16.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LICY:
- Li-Cycle price target raised to $2.25 from $2 at UBS
- Li-Cycle rises 21.9%
- Li-Cycle Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Li-Cycle Holdings Secures $475M Loan for Rochester Hub
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.