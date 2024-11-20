News & Insights

Stocks

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

November 20, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: GlycoMimetics (GLYC) 26.88% +2.41, Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) 13.41% +1.04, Lithium Americas (LAC) 20.45% +0.73, Sundial Growers (SNDL) 1.17% +0.71, ALTC Acquisition Corp (OKLO) 10.32% +0.63, T-REX 2X LONG MSTR DAILY TARGET (MSTU) 9.55% +0.62, Sema4 Holdings Corp (WGS) 1.17% +0.43, Sigma Lithium (SGML) 21.08% +0.40, Quantum Computing (QUBT) 74.55% +0.38, and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) 0.73% +0.30.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLYC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDR
GLYC
LAC
OKLO
QUBT
RKLB
SGML
SNDL
WGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.