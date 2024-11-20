Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names

Latest data shows the largest indicative borrow rate increases among liquid option names include: GlycoMimetics (GLYC) 26.88% +2.41, Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) 13.41% +1.04, Lithium Americas (LAC) 20.45% +0.73, Sundial Growers (SNDL) 1.17% +0.71, ALTC Acquisition Corp (OKLO) 10.32% +0.63, T-REX 2X LONG MSTR DAILY TARGET (MSTU) 9.55% +0.62, Sema4 Holdings Corp (WGS) 1.17% +0.43, Sigma Lithium (SGML) 21.08% +0.40, Quantum Computing (QUBT) 74.55% +0.38, and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) 0.73% +0.30.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLYC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.