Lantronix Reports Q1 2025 Results and IoT Acquisition

November 07, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Lantronix ( (LTRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lantronix, Inc. announced its first fiscal quarter results for 2025, revealing a 4% year-over-year increase in net revenue, totaling $34.4 million. Despite challenges, the company reported a GAAP EPS of -$0.07 and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.06. Lantronix also unveiled plans to acquire NetComm Wireless’s IoT business assets, aiming to bolster its market presence. Investors can anticipate future revenue between $29.0 million and $33.0 million for the second fiscal quarter, although this does not include potential gains from the acquisition.

