Landsea Homes Extends CEO and President Contracts

May 31, 2024 — 06:04 pm EDT

Landsea Homes (LSEA) just unveiled an announcement.

Landsea Homes Corporation has updated its executive employment agreements with CEO John Ho and President/COO Mike Forsum, effective January 1, 2024, extending their contracts through December 31, 2026. Both executives’ updated compensation includes an annual base salary of $850,000 and a target annual bonus of $1,200,000, reflecting their current remuneration packages.

