Landsea Homes Extends CEO and President Contracts

Landsea Homes (LSEA) just unveiled an announcement.

Landsea Homes Corporation has updated its executive employment agreements with CEO John Ho and President/COO Mike Forsum, effective January 1, 2024, extending their contracts through December 31, 2026. Both executives’ updated compensation includes an annual base salary of $850,000 and a target annual bonus of $1,200,000, reflecting their current remuneration packages.

Find detailed analytics on LSEA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.