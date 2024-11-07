LandBridge sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $140M-$160M

The company said, “For the full-year 2025, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million and $160 million, driven by: Incremental contribution of our recent acquisitions; Initial solar facility contributions to surface use revenues; Growth of our surface use royalties through higher produced water volumes on our surface; Updates to resources sales and royalties based on current timing and volume expectations; and Updates to anticipated commodity pricing based on current regional pricing dynamics.”
