LandBridge sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $140M-$160M

November 07, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

The company said, “For the full-year 2025, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million and $160 million, driven by: Incremental contribution of our recent acquisitions; Initial solar facility contributions to surface use revenues; Growth of our surface use royalties through higher produced water volumes on our surface; Updates to resources sales and royalties based on current timing and volume expectations; and Updates to anticipated commodity pricing based on current regional pricing dynamics.”

