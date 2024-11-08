LandBridge Company LLC Reports Robust Revenue Growth

LandBridge Company LLC Class A ( (LB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information LandBridge Company LLC Class A presented to its investors.

LandBridge Company LLC, a prominent land management firm in the Delaware Basin, has released its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showcasing significant growth despite a net loss. The company, specializing in managing surface acres for oil, natural gas production, and industrial development, reported a 60% increase in revenue year-over-year, alongside a strategic acquisition of additional land to expand operations. Despite a net loss of $2.8 million, largely due to non-cash expenses, the company achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million, reflecting a robust 62% increase from the previous year. This performance was underpinned by diversified revenue streams, including a notable rise in surface use royalties and resource sales. The company also declared its first-ever quarterly cash dividend, signaling confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects. Looking forward, LandBridge anticipates continued financial flexibility and potential growth through strategic acquisitions and enhanced liquidity, projecting significant Adjusted EBITDA growth for 2025.

