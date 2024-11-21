Is Lam Research Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold at a P/E Multiple of 18.78X?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX, a leader in semiconductor fabrication equipment, currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.74, significantly lower than the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry average of 27.63. LRCX stock’s P/E multiple is also lower than its peers in the semiconductor space, including ASML Holding ASML, Advanced Energy Industries AEIS and KLA Corporation KLAC.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, ASML Holding, Advanced Energy Industries and KLA Corporation have a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 26.29, 24.21 and 19.61, respectively. This relatively lower valuation suggests that Lam stock could be undervalued, particularly considering its growth potential in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) markets.

However, Lam Research has seen its stock price decline 10.4% year to date (YTD), underperforming the industry’s impressive 43.2% gain. This disparity raises a key question for investors: Is Lam Research stock a buy, sell or hold?



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A closer examination of the company’s fundamentals and market positioning suggests that holding the stock for now might be the most prudent choice.

LRCX’s Strong Start to FY25 Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainties

Lam Research’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, reported on Oct. 23, underscored its resilience amid challenging market conditions. Revenues grew 19.7% year over year to $4.17 billion, driven by robust demand in memory and logic markets. Non-GAAP earnings per share rose 28.4% to 86 cents and exceeded analyst expectations.

This strong start to fiscal 2025 reinforces Lam Research’s resilience in navigating an evolving semiconductor cycle. As demand grows for advanced nodes, LRCX’s specialized technology in etch and deposition tools for high-aspect-ratio structures positions it well to capitalize on this trend. Lam Research’s first-quarter results also highlight its effective cost management, which has enabled sustained profitability even amid fluctuating end-market demand.

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 depict continued top and bottom-line growth for Lam Research.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovation Drives Long-Term Growth for Lam Research

Lam Research’s investments in advanced technologies, such as high-aspect-ratio etch and deposition processes, position it well for future growth. These innovations are critical for producing advanced memory and logic chips, which are in high demand for emerging applications like AI and HPC.

Lam Research’s Semiverse platform is a standout innovation, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to optimize processes through virtual simulations. This tool accelerates production while reducing costs, giving the company a competitive edge.

Lam Research’s advancements in gate-all-around (GAA) transistors and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) align perfectly with the evolving needs of its customers. These technologies are vital for achieving greater chip performance and efficiency, particularly in AI-driven applications.

Memory and Logic Markets: Key Growth Drivers for LRCX

While the semiconductor industry is cyclical, Lam Research is well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated rebound in memory spending by late 2025. Its expertise in dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND technologies ensures it remains a go-to provider for memory manufacturers looking to enhance production efficiency.

The logic segment also offers growth opportunities. Lam Research’s tools are critical for producing advanced logic chips used in 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and AI applications. As demand for these technologies grows, Lam Research’s revenue potential increases.

Near-Term Challenges Persist for Lam Research

While Lam Research’s long-term growth outlook remains strong, several near-term challenges warrant caution. One of the primary concerns is the potential for escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, which could impact its sales in China, a market that represents a significant portion of its revenues. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 37% of Lam Research’s revenues were generated in China. Given the ongoing restrictions on technology exports to China, Lam faces heightened risk should additional measures be imposed.

The semiconductor market’s cyclical nature poses a risk to Lam Research’s revenue consistency. NAND pricing pressures and the cautious capital spending among memory and logic clients could limit growth in the near term. Lam Research’s extensive reliance on these segments makes it vulnerable to cyclical downturns. However, as memory spending is projected to rebound by late 2025, the company may weather this period of reduced spending, but the short-term outlook remains uncertain.

Conclusion: Hold Lam Research Stock for Now

Lam Research’s attractive valuation, strong technological foundation and strategic focus on high-growth markets like AI and HPC make it a compelling long-term investment. While near-term headwinds such as geopolitical risks and cyclical pressures remain, the company’s innovation and operational efficiency provide a solid foundation for future growth.

For investors, holding Lam Research stock appears to be the most prudent strategy. The company’s discounted valuation relative to peers, coupled with its leadership in critical semiconductor technologies, positions it well for a rebound as market conditions stabilize.

With a strong presence in memory and logic markets and innovations like the Semiverse platform, Lam Research is poised to capitalize on the semiconductor industry’s recovery, making it a stock worth holding for now. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

