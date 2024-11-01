LakeShore Biopharma Announces Leadership Transition

LakeShore Biopharma (LSB) has released an update.

LakeShore Biopharma announced the resignation of its head of marketing and sales, Mr. Gang Li, effective November 30, 2024, due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Ms. Zhiyuan Ran, who has extensive experience in marketing vaccine products, to assume his responsibilities. This leadership transition highlights LakeShore Biopharma’s commitment to ensuring continuity and expertise in its marketing and sales operations.

