Lakes Blue Energy NL Launches New Trading Policy

November 05, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Lakes Blue Energy NL (AU:LKO) has released an update.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has unveiled a new Securities Trading Policy aimed at guiding its directors and employees in adhering to insider trading laws. The policy outlines procedures for trading company securities, emphasizing compliance with the Corporations Act to safeguard the company’s reputation. This move highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and ethical trading practices.

