Lakes Blue Energy Advances Wombat-5 Drilling Plan

Lakes Blue Energy NL has submitted an Operation Plan to the Victorian Regulator for drilling the Wombat-5 well in Gippsland, a significant step toward its mid-2025 goal. The plan details safety and environmental measures, awaiting regulatory consent. This well aims to unlock a promising gas resource, potentially flowing at 10 TJ/day, opening commercial opportunities.

