Lake Winn Resources Issues Shares in AGORA Deal

Lake Winn Resources has issued 297,368 common shares to AGORA Internet Relations as part of their advertising agreement, marking the second installment valued at $25,000. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period, aligning with securities regulations. Lake Winn Resources is focused on developing its Little Nahanni Pegmatite project rich in lithium, cesium, and tantalum.

