Lake Winn Resources Issues Shares in AGORA Deal

November 01, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Lake Winn Resources (TSE:LWR) has released an update.

Lake Winn Resources has issued 297,368 common shares to AGORA Internet Relations as part of their advertising agreement, marking the second installment valued at $25,000. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period, aligning with securities regulations. Lake Winn Resources is focused on developing its Little Nahanni Pegmatite project rich in lithium, cesium, and tantalum.

