News & Insights

Stocks

Lake Resources N.L. Clarifies Director’s Shareholding Change

October 22, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has issued a correction regarding a change in director David Dickson’s shareholding. Initially reported as acquiring 179,650 shares, it was clarified that Dickson received 250,000 shares, with 70,350 shares withheld to cover US tax obligations. This move highlights the importance of transparency and accuracy in corporate reporting.

For further insights into AU:LKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLKKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.