Lake Resources N.L. Clarifies Director’s Shareholding Change

Lake Resources N.L. has issued a correction regarding a change in director David Dickson’s shareholding. Initially reported as acquiring 179,650 shares, it was clarified that Dickson received 250,000 shares, with 70,350 shares withheld to cover US tax obligations. This move highlights the importance of transparency and accuracy in corporate reporting.

