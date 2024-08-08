LA Traffic Solution: Archer's Air Taxis to Begin Operations in 2026

Archer Aviation (ACRH) announced plans on Thursday to launch an air mobility network in Los Angeles, with operations expected to commence as early as 2026. The network aims to alleviate traffic congestion by offering a quicker, more sustainable travel alternative through vertiports, or vertical take-off and landing locations. Passengers will be able to fly 10 to 20 minutes in Archer's Midnight aircraft to various destinations within the network.





Archer's Midnight aircraft, designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers with luggage, can reach speeds up to 150 mph. However, it has yet to receive certification to carry passengers. CEO Adam Goldstein highlighted that the initiative aims to provide a safer, faster, and more sustainable travel option, addressing LA’s notorious traffic issues.





One of the significant challenges facing the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) industry is the establishment of charging, takeoff, and landing infrastructure. Archer did not disclose the investment size for the LA project but has planned key locations for take-off and landing points, including Los Angeles International Airport, Long Beach, and the University of California campuses. The company is also working with the Los Angeles Rams to explore exclusive vertiports at Woodland Hills and Hollywood Park.In June, Archer announced plans to establish an air mobility network connecting five locations across the San Francisco Bay Area. This strategic expansion into major metropolitan areas highlights Archer's commitment to revolutionizing urban transportation with sustainable and efficient air travel solutions.

