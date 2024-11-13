La Rosa Holdings acquires 100% ownership of La Rosa Realty Premier franchisee

La Rosa announced the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in its franchisee, La Rosa Realty Premier located in Orlando, Florida. This acquisition follows the Company’s initial purchase of 51% interest in December 2023, bringing La Rosa’s total ownership of Realty Premier to 100%.
