La Rosa Holdings acquires 100% ownership of La Rosa Realty Premier franchisee

November 13, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

La Rosa announced the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in its franchisee, La Rosa Realty Premier located in Orlando, Florida. This acquisition follows the Company’s initial purchase of 51% interest in December 2023, bringing La Rosa’s total ownership of Realty Premier to 100%.

