La Rosa Holdings acquires 100% ownership of La Rosa Realty Premier franchisee

La Rosa announced the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in its franchisee, La Rosa Realty Premier located in Orlando, Florida. This acquisition follows the Company’s initial purchase of 51% interest in December 2023, bringing La Rosa’s total ownership of Realty Premier to 100%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LRHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.