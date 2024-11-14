Kyverna Therapeutics anounces patient data on KYV-101

Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) will present updated clinical data from LN patients treated with KYV-101 in ongoing Kyverna-sponsored KYSA-1 and KYSA-3 Phase 1/2 studies and named patient treatments. Kyverna, alongside leading academic collaborators, will highlight all six patients treated with the target dose of 1108 CD19 CAR T cells, four of which have at least six months of follow-up. All patients at six months of follow-up after treatment at the target dose continue to display sustained efficacy and durability across numerous key clinical measures. These updates will be presented at a company symposium titled, “KYV-101 Anti-CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy: The Future of Autoimmune Disease Treatment,” to be held at 5:45 pm ET on November 18, 2024. Slides from the presentation will be posted to the company website following the symposium. Also at ACR Convergence 2024, Kyverna will present data on next-generation approaches, most notably with a poster on Ingenui-T, the Company’s preclinical 3-day manufacturing process using autologous whole blood as starting material. Ingenui-T is designed to improve the patient experience by eliminating apheresis, leading to a potential for improved convenience, access and overall cost reduction. As the poster highlights, drug product from the Ingenui-T process manufactured with whole blood from patients with SLE or healthy donors displayed product characteristics similar to KYV-101. In addition, results from collaborative work on the molecular mechanisms underlying immune reset through deep B-cell depletion with CD19 CAR T-cell therapy performed in collaboration with Verily Life Sciences, an Alphabet precision health company, and the University of Erlangen will be shared as an oral presentation.

