Kyndryl Holdings To Repurchase $300 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), a provider of IT infrastructure services, said on Thursday that its Board has authorized a program to repurchase $300 million of shares.

Martin Schroeter, CEO of Kyndryl, said: "Our significant progress in expanding our margins and generating free cash flow is allowing us to begin returning capital to shareholders, while maintaining a prudent capital structure and flexibility to execute on our strategic initiatives."

