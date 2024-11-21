News & Insights

Kyndryl Holdings To Repurchase $300 Mln Of Shares

November 21, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), a provider of IT infrastructure services, said on Thursday that its Board has authorized a program to repurchase $300 million of shares.

Martin Schroeter, CEO of Kyndryl, said: "Our significant progress in expanding our margins and generating free cash flow is allowing us to begin returning capital to shareholders, while maintaining a prudent capital structure and flexibility to execute on our strategic initiatives."

