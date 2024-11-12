News & Insights

KWESST Secures CAD$3.4 Million in Private Placement

November 12, 2024 — 10:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KWESST Micro Systems (TSE:KWE) has released an update.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. successfully closed a CAD$3.4 million private placement with an institutional investor in the U.S., issuing pre-funded warrants and common share purchase warrants. The company plans to use the proceeds for general working capital. The offering was facilitated by ThinkEquity and is pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

