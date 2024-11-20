Kurita Water Industries Reports Strong Half-Year Earnings

Kurita Water Industries ( (KTWIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kurita Water Industries presented to its investors.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a leader in water treatment solutions, operates primarily in the electronics and general industries sectors, focusing on providing an array of innovative water treatment services and products.

The company has reported strong earnings for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with notable increases in both net sales and profits. This growth is attributed to a rise in consolidated orders and an increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent company.

In terms of financial performance, Kurita Water Industries experienced a 13.9% increase in total consolidated orders, reaching 212,223 million yen, and a 3.8% increase in net sales, amounting to 195,530 million yen. The company achieved a significant 17.5% rise in operating profit, driven by strong demand in the electronics industry segment, where orders for water treatment facilities and recurring services increased. The general industry segment also saw growth, with a notable rise in orders for water treatment facilities and services.

Despite challenges in certain overseas markets, Kurita Water Industries remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company has revised its full-year forecast upward, anticipating continued growth in net sales and profits, spurred by favorable market conditions and strategic investments in high-value-added services.

