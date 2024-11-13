News & Insights

Kura Sushi USA Completes Successful Public Offering

November 13, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Kura Sushi USA ( (KRUS) ) has provided an announcement.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc., a technology-driven Japanese restaurant chain, successfully closed its public offering of 800,328 Class A common stock shares, raising approximately $64.6 million. Priced at $85 per share, the offering was managed by William Blair, Barclays Capital, and TD Securities among others. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures and working capital, reflecting Kura Sushi’s growth strategy amid volatile market conditions.

