Kura Sushi USA Announces Public Offering of Stock

November 12, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Kura Sushi USA ( (KRUS) ) has provided an update.

Kura Sushi USA, a technology-driven Japanese restaurant brand, is launching an underwritten public offering of Class A common stock, with plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is managed by William Blair, Barclays Capital, and TD Securities, and is subject to market conditions. Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks including economic factors, competition, and regulatory impacts.

