KULR Technology announces bitcoin treasury strategy

December 04, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

KULR Technology (KULR) Group announced its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin (BTC) as a primary asset in its treasury program. With over $12 million cash on the balance sheet today and with any future cash surplus, KULR is committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to BTC. KULR’s acquisition of bitcoin will be guided by market dynamics and anticipated cash flow requirements. The Company remains adaptable, with the ability to modify its approach based on evolving circumstances and strategic considerations.

