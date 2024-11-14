Kulicke & Soffa’s Q4 2024 Earnings Overview

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. ( (KLIC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is a company specializing in semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions, primarily serving large-scale markets such as automotive, communications, and data storage.

In its fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, Kulicke & Soffa reported a net revenue of $181.3 million and a net income of $12.1 million, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. The company also highlighted a non-GAAP net income of $18.5 million, translating to an EPS of $0.34.

The company’s financial results reflected a decrease in key performance metrics compared to the previous fiscal year. Net revenue fell by 10.4% from the previous year, while gross margin improved slightly to 48.3%. Despite a challenging year, Kulicke & Soffa continued to see potential in their advanced packaging solutions, which are anticipated to align with market recoveries in the semiconductor and automotive industries.

For fiscal year 2024, Kulicke & Soffa disclosed a net revenue of $706.2 million, although it experienced a net loss of $69.0 million. The company invested significantly in share repurchases and maintained substantial cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $577.1 million by the end of the fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the management anticipates a challenging start to fiscal 2025, projecting net revenue around $165 million for the first quarter. The company remains optimistic about the increasing demand for its innovative assembly solutions, particularly in emerging chiplet and heterogeneous applications, which are expected to drive future growth.

