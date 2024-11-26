Kula Gold Advances Exploration at Mt Palmer Site

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited is advancing its exploration efforts at the Mt Palmer Gold Mine, with promising prospects such as Bryant, El Dorado, and Meiers Find showing significant potential. The company holds a substantial land package along the greenstone belt, which is in a prime geological setting for high-grade gold deposits. As Kula continues its exploration activities, investors can look forward to updates on the potential of the Mt Palmer site and the initial drilling of priority regional targets.

