Kula Gold Advances Exploration at Mt Palmer Mine

November 26, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited is making strides in gold exploration at its Mt Palmer Gold Mine, advancing multiple shallow gold prospects towards resource drilling. The company has identified promising results, including significant gold grades at various sites, and plans to begin resource drilling in 2025. This progress positions Kula strategically in a region known for major high-grade gold deposits, offering potential for substantial resource development.

