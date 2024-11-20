Kuaishou Technology Sees Impressive Profit Surge in 2024

Kuaishou Technology Class B (HK:1024) has released an update.

Kuaishou Technology reported a robust financial performance for the nine months ending September 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company’s profit surged by over 300% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational efficiencies and market strategies. This impressive growth highlights Kuaishou’s strengthening position in the tech industry, appealing to investors keen on emerging market opportunities.

